(v1.05) - Fixed some controller/gamepad buttons we're interacting with GT.
(v1.05) - Added link buttons for our Website, Discord, Youtube and Twitch.
GrumpyTunez update for 5 August 2022
Patch notes V1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update