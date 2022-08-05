 Skip to content

GrumpyTunez update for 5 August 2022

Patch notes V1.05

Patch notes V1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(v1.05) - Fixed some controller/gamepad buttons we're interacting with GT.
(v1.05) - Added link buttons for our Website, Discord, Youtube and Twitch.

