Patch 0.19.0 - New Player Trade Tariff System and Content Update

- New Player trade tariff will replace the old player trade quota. Each player will be granted tariff credit based on production and market cap. Trades that exceed the tariff credit will be taxed. The tariff rate depends on price difference between trade price and local price. You can see a detailed tariff calculation breakdown when adding and filling trades
- Cancelling a trade will now refund 100% of resources (instead of 90%). Tariffs are not refundable
- Offline productions are now counted towards production-based tariff credit
- Add a new recipe for Photogram: 8x Three Course Meal -> 2x Internet
- New building: Meal, Ready-To-Eat Plant (Expansion Pack 2). It has the following recipe: 3x Whopping Burger -> 1x Spaceship; 4x Cocktail -> 1x Nuclear Missile; 7x Wine + 7x Pastry -> 1 Aircraft Carrier; 22x Joyful Meal -> 1x ICBM
- New building option: Resource Input Buffer - The maximum cycles of input resource to keep in the storage before this building will no longer transport that resource. Auto means using prediction to keep a minimum buffer that allows continuous production. Stockpile means always transporting input resources regardless of the amount in the storage. This will replace existing Stockpile option and your existing map will be migrated to this new option
- New building option: Input Capacity Override - It allows you to override the input capacity to between 50% to 1000% of the amount needed for production
- New policy: Super Water Pump - Water pumps produce 2x output but consumes 2x power
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where buildings with multiple recipes do not work with Industry Zone correctly
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where Factory Mining policy doesn't work for power plants
- QoL: Numbers in the game now always shows 4 valid digits: 2.9M will become 2.901M, 21.2K will become 21.21K, 321.1B will remain the same
- Add support for Cyrillic characters in world map
- Player trade time limit for limited account has been changed to every minute instead of every 5 minutes
- Update translation files - a big thank you to all community translators
There are 151 resources, 218 factories, 66 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
