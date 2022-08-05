- Changed the effects of “Impulse” and “Resonance”.
- Fixed excessive Thirst gain from abilities, which was caused by an incorrect comma placement in the formula.
- Young Trolls now have shadows.
- Slightly nerfed enemies in the Prologue.
- Junk dealer Tott will no longer sell his wares for 1 coin each.
- Gulons no longer attack each other.
- Fixed the crash caused by attempting to learn a “paid” rumor.
- Fixed the softlock caused by dual wielding.
- Fixed incorrect Attribute requirements for “Short Circuit”.
- Fixed Fatigue Resistance being displayed twice in the character menu.
- “Potential Difference” now has its Immobilization Chance displayed correctly.
- Fixed the effect of “Impulse” being applied twice when using it on Resonating targets.
- Fixed the potential crash caused by interacting with tool racks in the Catacombs.
Stoneshard update for 5 August 2022
0.8.0.1 Hotfix - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
