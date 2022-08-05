 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 5 August 2022

0.8.0.1 Hotfix - Changelog

Build 9262985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the effects of “Impulse” and “Resonance”.
  • Fixed excessive Thirst gain from abilities, which was caused by an incorrect comma placement in the formula.
  • Young Trolls now have shadows.
  • Slightly nerfed enemies in the Prologue.
  • Junk dealer Tott will no longer sell his wares for 1 coin each.
  • Gulons no longer attack each other.
  • Fixed the crash caused by attempting to learn a “paid” rumor.
  • Fixed the softlock caused by dual wielding.
  • Fixed incorrect Attribute requirements for “Short Circuit”.
  • Fixed Fatigue Resistance being displayed twice in the character menu.
  • “Potential Difference” now has its Immobilization Chance displayed correctly.
  • Fixed the effect of “Impulse” being applied twice when using it on Resonating targets.
  • Fixed the potential crash caused by interacting with tool racks in the Catacombs.

