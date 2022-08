Share · View all patches · Build 9262982 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 16:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.5 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This free content update includes:

Brand new clips and riffs! Featuring clips from RiffTrax classics:

· Batman vs Wizard

· Birdemic

· Taking Care of your Own Things

· Miami Connection

· Parade of Aquatic Champions

· Reefer Madness

· ROTOR

· Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny

· Suburban Sasquatch