Camper Beta Now LIVE & 0.107 Patch Notes

Howdy!

We don't like wasting time here, so let's get right to it! We've been collecting your launch day feedback via the Discord and Forums, and today we have pushed out a patch (Version 0.107) addressing as many of your first day discoveries as we could. Read further below for the full patch notes. But first, let's talk about the exciting new Beta Branch you can jump into as of today!

New "Camper Requests" Beta! (Version 0.109)

Our lead programmer Jordan has been hard at work on a brand new feature that will allow campers to make requests! We find this adds a ton to the moment-to-moment gameplay, and furthermore gives more direction for players to pursue better camper satisfaction ratings.

This update also features several quality of life improvements, back-end stability, and some sorely needed counter balancing features in regards to the Storage Shed and campers' tendency to over-gather.

This new feature needs testing before it can be folded in to the main game proper, so we've created a public beta branch for those of you who would be willing to help test it!

To join the public beta branch and help us test this new feature, navigate to Camp Canyonwood in your Steam Library and Right Click > Properties > Betas > Select "Public Beta Branch".

For those uninterested in testing new waters, we still have fixes for you! Steam should push this update to you automatically.

Full Patch Notes (Version 0.107)