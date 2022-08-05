 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Docker VR update for 5 August 2022

Random Job Settings & QoL Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9262974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.20.3 Patch Notes:

  • Added: "Random Job" Settings - You can now force off/on certain elements, such as nukes, or hard black-holes (doesn't apply to weekly).

  • Added: Race Restart Launch Speed - Restarting in a race map now more similar to a flying lap

  • Added: Race Restart on Target Lock/Unlock Button

  • Added: 2 HOTAS/HOSAS/Hardware binds for increment/decrement race restart launch speed

  • Added: "Seat Height Adjustment" in controls menu

  • Added: Dedicated close buttons for menus

  • Adjusted: Moved leaderboard/race stuff to replace limpet screen in race maps

  • Adjusted: Switched "Time Trial" and "Explosive Loads" level order

  • Adjusted: Switched hardblack holes to use "halo" visual, like in the "Gargantua" level

  • Adjusted: Slight improvement to nuke carrier texture

  • Adjusted: Improved race restart sequence

  • Adjusted: Polished clipboard for Docking Basics tutorial level

  • Fixed: Fog reduction for procedural levels

  • Fixed: Gate hint allignment in Flight 101

  • Fixed: Menu clipboard saying "Start Flight 101" instead of "Controls 101"

  • Fixed: Bug where sky visuals wouldn't fully apply to loaded levels

  • Fixed: Bug where leaderboard would show a non-local user as a local one

  • Fixed: Bug where Docking Basics could notr be complete if user pushed crate into cargo bay

  • Fixed: Bug where thumbstick-input-circle would always be clamped even on higher sensitivies

Changed files in this update

Depot 1728831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link