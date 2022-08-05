Random Job Settings & QoL Updates

1.20.3 Patch Notes:

Added: "Random Job" Settings - You can now force off/on certain elements, such as nukes, or hard black-holes (doesn't apply to weekly).



Added: Race Restart Launch Speed - Restarting in a race map now more similar to a flying lap

Added: Race Restart on Target Lock/Unlock Button

Added: 2 HOTAS/HOSAS/Hardware binds for increment/decrement race restart launch speed



Added: "Seat Height Adjustment" in controls menu



Added: Dedicated close buttons for menus

Adjusted: Moved leaderboard/race stuff to replace limpet screen in race maps

Adjusted: Switched "Time Trial" and "Explosive Loads" level order

Adjusted: Switched hardblack holes to use "halo" visual, like in the "Gargantua" level

Adjusted: Slight improvement to nuke carrier texture

Adjusted: Improved race restart sequence

Adjusted: Polished clipboard for Docking Basics tutorial level

Fixed: Fog reduction for procedural levels

Fixed: Gate hint allignment in Flight 101

Fixed: Menu clipboard saying "Start Flight 101" instead of "Controls 101"

Fixed: Bug where sky visuals wouldn't fully apply to loaded levels

Fixed: Bug where leaderboard would show a non-local user as a local one

Fixed: Bug where Docking Basics could notr be complete if user pushed crate into cargo bay