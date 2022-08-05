Random Job Settings & QoL Updates

1.20.3 Patch Notes:
-
Added: "Random Job" Settings - You can now force off/on certain elements, such as nukes, or hard black-holes (doesn't apply to weekly).
-
Added: Race Restart Launch Speed - Restarting in a race map now more similar to a flying lap
-
Added: Race Restart on Target Lock/Unlock Button
-
Added: 2 HOTAS/HOSAS/Hardware binds for increment/decrement race restart launch speed
-
Added: "Seat Height Adjustment" in controls menu
-
Added: Dedicated close buttons for menus
-
Adjusted: Moved leaderboard/race stuff to replace limpet screen in race maps
-
Adjusted: Switched "Time Trial" and "Explosive Loads" level order
-
Adjusted: Switched hardblack holes to use "halo" visual, like in the "Gargantua" level
-
Adjusted: Slight improvement to nuke carrier texture
-
Adjusted: Improved race restart sequence
-
Adjusted: Polished clipboard for Docking Basics tutorial level
-
Fixed: Fog reduction for procedural levels
-
Fixed: Gate hint allignment in Flight 101
-
Fixed: Menu clipboard saying "Start Flight 101" instead of "Controls 101"
-
Fixed: Bug where sky visuals wouldn't fully apply to loaded levels
-
Fixed: Bug where leaderboard would show a non-local user as a local one
-
Fixed: Bug where Docking Basics could notr be complete if user pushed crate into cargo bay
-
Fixed: Bug where thumbstick-input-circle would always be clamped even on higher sensitivies
