VAIL 0.7.80 Patch Notes

With the qualifying rounds of the IVRL Miami Vail Major (MVM) starting this weekend, we have spent a lot of time making map adjustments and working towards fixing those nasty bugs that affect the way in which the game is played. We are extremely excited for the Major and will work towards pushing minor and major patches to ensure that VAIL performs/plays as expected during the tournament. If you have any feedback or just want to chill please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Patch Notes

Minor Changes

• Added a new Artifact Scanner symbol for observers

• Adjusted the range at which frag grenades can be gripped and holstered from

Map Changes

• Khidi - Adjusted textures for puddles to remove visual glitches regarding outlines and objects

• Khidi - Adjusted plant radius on A2 allowing players to plant outside the wall

• Khidi - Blocked off two areas leading to A1 where players would camp and have the chance to get stuck

• Khidi - Performance adjustment on foilage

• Khidi - Adjusted collision on sloped walls

• Khidi - Barriers are no longer clipping and floating on A1

• Khidi - Adjusted materials on distant barge

• Khidi - Adjusted collision on rocks exiting Museum for better gun response

• Maar - Removed pixel peak from crates when entering A1

• Maar - Reworked Upper Catwalk

• Maar - Lowered the entire catwalk

• Maar - Removed Long angle and sitelines on Upper Catwalk

• Maar - Adjusted and added cover in L-route

• Maar - Performance adjustment on a large portion of the map's textures

• Maar - Added new zipline across lava pit from Mid to Map Room

• Maar - Fixed LOD's on the distant wall leading to Condensation

• Maar - Adjusted collision in Upper Catwalk

• Maar - Removed texture seam on the doorway leading into Server Room

• Maar - Rock no longer floating in Tunnel

• Maar - Adjusted kill volumes for all new areas to prevent players from flinging to unexpected places while using the new zipline route

• Maar - Adjusted railing that would sometimes cause the player to jump over and injure themselves in Power Station

• Maar - Lined up Vent passage and removed texture seam

• Maar - Removed texture seam in Reyab Spawn doorways

• Maar - Adjusted all tactical crates to look more worn

• Maar - Wall no longer floating in Mid

• Maar - Removed out of place cover in Mid

• Maar - Props are no longer floating in Mid

• Maar - Adjusted lighting on B-site

• Maar - Adjusted collision in Upper Catwalk from zipline entry to prevent pixel walks

• Maar - Adjusted Vent Room to be in line with the floor

• Maar - Adjusted materials in Comm Room

• Maar - Adjusted collision for walls at Dropping Doorway by A1

• Miru - Fixed spot players could float in the air by crates next to ledge upstairs

• Miru - Added missing collision on buckets

• Este - Kill volumes are no longer clipping into spawns

• Este - Adjusted willow tree collision to prevent player's from seeming like they are walking on air

• Este - Building no longer floating in Vista

• Este - Adjusted collision on stairs leading to Side Route

• Este - Adjusted collision by Rubble to prevent players from getting stuck

• Este - Adjusted collision on stairs leading down to Basement

• Suna - Adjusted collision on railings in Underpass to interact better with weapons

• Suna - Added missing collision to Tunnel railings by Colonist Spawn

• Suna - Patched spot players could climb behind tarp on B-site, Adjusted collision by tarp on A2 to prevent player's from climbing behind it

• Suna - Foilage near A2 longer floats

Bug Fixes

• Fixed - Various map changes/fixes

• Fixed - Can see teammate outlines through magazines

• Fixed - Flash Grenade is upside down when on the right wrist

• Fixed - Players on both teams can push a dropped scanner around with their weapons

• Fixed - Held frags block explosions

• Fixed - Crashing when opening the tablet

• Fixed - Virtual stock causes gun positions to be wrong

• Fixed - Player hand collision locations are wrong while holding Mk418

• Fixed - Reyab can pull Artifact Scanner out of Artifact zone

• Fixed - Index finger does not match real-world location

• Fixed - 2 players grabbing the scanner at the same time causes a position desync