Automaton BUGFIX: Fixed some issues with Automaton's Function display, particularly in non-English languages.
Hermit BALANCE: Charred Glove damage bonus down to 3 from 4.
Hermit BALANCE: Feint Block down by 1.
Hermit BALANCE: Brawl bruise down by 1 to 3>5.
Hermit BALANCE: Pistol Whip+ bruise down by 1 to 4.
Hermit BALANCE: Headshot damage down by 1.
Hermit BALANCE: Spray n' Pray hits down by 1, but damage up by 1. (4x3 > 5x3)
Hermit BALANCE: Body Armor block down by 1 to 5>7.
Hermit CHANGE: Eye of the Storm no longer a Dead On card, costs 1, the effect is otherwise the same as before.
Hermit CHANGE: Dead or Alive now grants the gold immediately.
General localization improvements and fixes. Thanks for playing!
