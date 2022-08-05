Share · View all patches · Build 9262893 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 19:19:26 UTC by Wendy

Automaton BUGFIX: Fixed some issues with Automaton's Function display, particularly in non-English languages.

Hermit BALANCE: Charred Glove damage bonus down to 3 from 4.

Hermit BALANCE: Feint Block down by 1.

Hermit BALANCE: Brawl bruise down by 1 to 3>5.

Hermit BALANCE: Pistol Whip+ bruise down by 1 to 4.

Hermit BALANCE: Headshot damage down by 1.

Hermit BALANCE: Spray n' Pray hits down by 1, but damage up by 1. (4x3 > 5x3)

Hermit BALANCE: Body Armor block down by 1 to 5>7.

Hermit CHANGE: Eye of the Storm no longer a Dead On card, costs 1, the effect is otherwise the same as before.

Hermit CHANGE: Dead or Alive now grants the gold immediately.

General localization improvements and fixes. Thanks for playing!