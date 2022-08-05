 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Remastered update for 5 August 2022

Patch #694

Patch #694

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the ability to reset in-game & launcher settings without launching the game or going through game files.

This can be done by launching with the "Reset Launcher & In-Game Settings" option.

