TimeMelters - Challenges update for 5 August 2022

Update Patch 1.951

Patchnotes

Fixed the timer in the 3rd Lancestorm challenge
Fixed some small visual glitches that would sometime show up when going through a Breach
Fixed some small path finding issues in Duskamble map

