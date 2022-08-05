v1.9.5 + CrocoJam 5! 🍓

The 5th CrocoJam has begun! Come join the fun: https://itch.io/jam/crocojam-5
Theme: Robots! 🤖
Palette: PICO-8
Restriction: 128x128px Tileset size
v.1.9.5 (August 5, 2022)
- Added: A "Purge (all) unused objects" to the Scene menu. This will remove any Objects that have no instances in the scene.
- Added: An Object's Mirroring properties panel now has an option to "Merge to Object." This will merge the mirrored tiles into the object and deactivate mirroring.
- Added: Pins for Hide & Show tiles actions. Go to Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > Hide Tiles / Show Tiles.
- Fixed: Decals wouldn't get selected if the decal was overlapping a tile of the same size.
- Fixed: Vertex coloring wouldn't get applied to Decals that were overlapping tiles of similar size.
- Fixed: A rendered Spinning Gif or Movie would end up incorrectly sized if using a different Display Scale.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!
Changed files in this update