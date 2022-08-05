 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 5 August 2022

v1.9.5 + CrocoJam 5! 🍓

Last edited by Wendy

The 5th CrocoJam has begun! Come join the fun: https://itch.io/jam/crocojam-5
Theme: Robots! 🤖
Palette: PICO-8
Restriction: 128x128px Tileset size

v.1.9.5 (August 5, 2022)

  • Added: A "Purge (all) unused objects" to the Scene menu. This will remove any Objects that have no instances in the scene.
  • Added: An Object's Mirroring properties panel now has an option to "Merge to Object." This will merge the mirrored tiles into the object and deactivate mirroring.
  • Added: Pins for Hide & Show tiles actions. Go to Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > Hide Tiles / Show Tiles.
  • Fixed: Decals wouldn't get selected if the decal was overlapping a tile of the same size.
  • Fixed: Vertex coloring wouldn't get applied to Decals that were overlapping tiles of similar size.
  • Fixed: A rendered Spinning Gif or Movie would end up incorrectly sized if using a different Display Scale.

