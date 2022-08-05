Patch: 1.0.5 (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 9262721 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 18:39:16 UTC by Wendy

**Patch: 1.0.5:

Bug Fixes:**

-Fixed bug that caused camera to freak out when firing a weapon straight up into the air.

-Fixed more typos.

-Fixed bug that removed an objective item from the end of Operation Arrowhead upon 2nd playthroughs.

-Fixed bug that allowed player to shoot through shield doors.

-Fixed some weapon SFX to make them play in 3D when used by NPCs.

-Fixed a few more places where the player can get stuck.

-Fixed a bug with Smart Rifle Projectiles.

-Fixed bug that caused the Battle Rifle to steal ammo from Concussion Rifles.

-Satchel Charge detonator switch will no longer cast giant shadows.

-Fixed glitchy encounter with Merc Drones.

-Completion of the main quest in Zone Patrol will now mark off the Journal entries correctly. (You may need to replay the ending sequence for this to proc.)

-Companions will no longer follow you back to the Hub Ship.

-Companions can no longer get a particular particle effect permanently attached to their head.



Changes & Tweaks:

-Made some puzzles in Zone Patrol slightly less ambiguous.

-Auto-saving and Quick-saving will no longer be allowed when the player is falling a great distance or is above a kill volume.

-Added a short tutorial after picking up the Phantom Goggles (NVGs).

-Each grenade type now has unique sound effects.

-Supply Crates will no longer spawn broken artifacts.

-Footstep sounds now attach to the player’s feet so they no longer sound like they are behind you.

-The area in Zone Patrol once known as ‘Cathedral’ has been renamed to ‘Power Plant’ to avoid confusion.

-Shield and Damage screen effects no longer have baked in motion blur.

-Major Lu should no longer force you to select Zone Patrol on the mission-select after your first outing.

-Player will now hold large objects slightly closer.

Misc:

-Added setting to turn Radio subtitles on and off.

-Added the ability to reload level in Zone Patrol.

-The hot key to delete save progress in DeBug mode has been disabled.