Patch: 1.0.5 (Hotfix)

**Patch: 1.0.5:
Bug Fixes:**
-Fixed bug that caused camera to freak out when firing a weapon straight up into the air.
-Fixed more typos.
-Fixed bug that removed an objective item from the end of Operation Arrowhead upon 2nd playthroughs.
-Fixed bug that allowed player to shoot through shield doors.
-Fixed some weapon SFX to make them play in 3D when used by NPCs.
-Fixed a few more places where the player can get stuck.
-Fixed a bug with Smart Rifle Projectiles.
-Fixed bug that caused the Battle Rifle to steal ammo from Concussion Rifles.
-Satchel Charge detonator switch will no longer cast giant shadows.
-Fixed glitchy encounter with Merc Drones.
-Completion of the main quest in Zone Patrol will now mark off the Journal entries correctly. (You may need to replay the ending sequence for this to proc.)
-Companions will no longer follow you back to the Hub Ship.
-Companions can no longer get a particular particle effect permanently attached to their head.
Changes & Tweaks:
-Made some puzzles in Zone Patrol slightly less ambiguous.
-Auto-saving and Quick-saving will no longer be allowed when the player is falling a great distance or is above a kill volume.
-Added a short tutorial after picking up the Phantom Goggles (NVGs).
-Each grenade type now has unique sound effects.
-Supply Crates will no longer spawn broken artifacts.
-Footstep sounds now attach to the player’s feet so they no longer sound like they are behind you.
-The area in Zone Patrol once known as ‘Cathedral’ has been renamed to ‘Power Plant’ to avoid confusion.
-Shield and Damage screen effects no longer have baked in motion blur.
-Major Lu should no longer force you to select Zone Patrol on the mission-select after your first outing.
-Player will now hold large objects slightly closer.
Misc:
-Added setting to turn Radio subtitles on and off.
-Added the ability to reload level in Zone Patrol.
-The hot key to delete save progress in DeBug mode has been disabled.
Changed files in this update