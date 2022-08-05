The Cougar enters into The WILDS

NEW ANIMAL
- COUGAR: Welcome a new predator to The WILDS, also known a the mountain lion, the Cougar is a nimble hypercarnivore and the first of the Big Cats to join the roster.
NEW FEATURES:
- TIMING-BASED EVENTS: The first of several such events is the timed-pounce. These various events initiate a slowed warp in time and challenge you to strike at the right moment. Be it a deadly attack, a life-saving dodge, or a last chance to escape a battle, the events will be tide-changers when engaging with other animals.
WORLD CHANGES:
- MAP: Updated the map to better refelect the new additional zones.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- RAGDOLLS: Heavily improved all animal ragdolls to avoid strange configurations and stretching when a killed animal goes limp.
- CAMERA: Much better smoothing for the camera when in targeting mode and when transitioning between various shots.
- MOVEMENT: Much better smoothing with animals changing speeds, starting / stopping walking, jumping etc.
- AI BEHAVIOR: Two new behaviors added to every animal; Threaten and Defend
- STATISTICS: Rebalanced much of the attack/health values for each animal.
BUG FIXES
- PAUSE SCREEN: Pausing was still allowing audio to play with time frozen, that should no longer be the case.
- VARIOUS BUGS: Too many to mention them all.
