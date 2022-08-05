Newest Build

-Further optimization on netcode

-Added single player mode with official rotation

-Added 2 new region servers : EU(Amsterdam) and ASIA(Tokyo). Please note that once you are for example on the EU server, you won’t be able to play with US server players. To see the amount of players in a certain region, please switch to it and check Server Stats in the main menu.

-Added game options to spawn room (currently on right hand side, but this is not the final place).

-Added synchronization of players level/rank, so for example beside names on the scoreboard, you can see other players' level (5 different colors of stars, from darkest to gold). Rank is calculated from average level on all classes. Star changing color every 10, max is 50.

-Added nearly 200 cheaper (for GPU) material/shader versions for fastest settings, it should decrease GPU load. And because of this shaders stripping I added back post processing on fastest settings.

-Fixed spawning under the map on the Middle East, removed collision on tent ropes, fixed missing wall.

-Added script that detects players in spawn room with weapons and prevents killing others there .

Increased distance of explosion sound on frag and sticky.

If a player lands in a full room, it should be moved back to the "search for new room" event , hopefully no more rooms with above cap players amount (46).

Players attacking home base (X or Y) won’t cause any damage to other players in their home base anymore (anti spawn camping solution, vehicles still can be destroyed) .

Some tweaks on Terrain material on Kaoh Kreik maps