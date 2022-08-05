 Skip to content

HEXAD update for 5 August 2022

Release v22.08.05 - QoL, Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9262598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Town Beta

  • Added an area where online players can walk around and see other players who are online. Not sure where this feature is going yet, but it is kind of fun.
  • Players Main character is the Hero that is visible in Town.
  • Players that log out should have their Hero removed from town.

Heroes

  • New account Heroes now spawn with a Common Dye color set instead of as the Grey Blob color set.

Skills

  • Chain Hook skill multiplier is now 100% down from 150%.
  • Ward skill multiplier is now 150% down from 200%.
  • Ward skill now has a 50% chance to apply 3 stacks of Rejuvenate.
  • Mass Ward skill multiplier is now 75% down from 100%.
  • Mass Heal skill multiplier is now 75% down from 100%.
  • Heal skill now has a 50% chance to apply 3 stacks of Regenerate.
  • Fixed a bug with skills that chain that could prevent chaining when a live mob was standing on a tile with a dead mob.

Graphics

  • The Menu now has an option to toggle shadows on or off.

Home

  • Added several more rankings to the home page.

Party

  • Since players can only have 3 characters and all current game modes require 3 characters... Heroes will be automatically added to the party when they log in or create an account

Hero Appearance

  • Using Common Dyes is now free and does not cost Gem Fragments.
  • The Hero appearance editor now has a 'RANDOMIZE' button which will change all the item colors on your Hero using Common Dyes.
  • Increased the size of the dye swatches to make them easier to click.
  • Added tooltips to the dye swatches that tells how much each one costs.
  • Chin Color options have been removed until Chin models are added...

Hero Stats/Equipment

  • The following changes are being made since these extraneous stats server no purpose on items since they are static across all item types. They served a purpose when different item types had different health/power, but that purpose is no longer needed in the current design.
  • Hero/Mob Base Health has been increased to 180 up from 36.
  • Inherent Health has been removed from all Head/Chest/Hands/Feet armor items.
  • Hero/Mob Base Power has been increased to 36 up from 6.
  • Inherent Power has been removed from all Main Hand items.

Visual Effects

  • Reduced the number of particles than fire hit effects and fire ground effects emit.

Leaderboards

  • PVP Leaderboard now shows how much honor each player has earned in Vanilla and Geared.
  • Merchant Leaderboard rank calculation has been changed to Total Gold Spent at Merchant + Auction Net Sales.

Merchant

  • Merchant restock cost is now locked to 60 gold and no longer increased with the level of the merchant.
  • Merchant now only stocks 6 items (down from 15) per restock. Players will have a method to increase the number of items the Merchant stocks in a future release.

