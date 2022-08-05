Release v22.08.05 - QoL, Bug Fixes

Town Beta
- Added an area where online players can walk around and see other players who are online. Not sure where this feature is going yet, but it is kind of fun.
- Players Main character is the Hero that is visible in Town.
- Players that log out should have their Hero removed from town.
Heroes
- New account Heroes now spawn with a Common Dye color set instead of as the Grey Blob color set.
Skills
- Chain Hook skill multiplier is now 100% down from 150%.
- Ward skill multiplier is now 150% down from 200%.
- Ward skill now has a 50% chance to apply 3 stacks of Rejuvenate.
- Mass Ward skill multiplier is now 75% down from 100%.
- Mass Heal skill multiplier is now 75% down from 100%.
- Heal skill now has a 50% chance to apply 3 stacks of Regenerate.
- Fixed a bug with skills that chain that could prevent chaining when a live mob was standing on a tile with a dead mob.
Graphics
- The Menu now has an option to toggle shadows on or off.
Home
- Added several more rankings to the home page.
Party
- Since players can only have 3 characters and all current game modes require 3 characters... Heroes will be automatically added to the party when they log in or create an account
Hero Appearance
- Using Common Dyes is now free and does not cost Gem Fragments.
- The Hero appearance editor now has a 'RANDOMIZE' button which will change all the item colors on your Hero using Common Dyes.
- Increased the size of the dye swatches to make them easier to click.
- Added tooltips to the dye swatches that tells how much each one costs.
- Chin Color options have been removed until Chin models are added...
Hero Stats/Equipment
- The following changes are being made since these extraneous stats server no purpose on items since they are static across all item types. They served a purpose when different item types had different health/power, but that purpose is no longer needed in the current design.
- Hero/Mob Base Health has been increased to 180 up from 36.
- Inherent Health has been removed from all Head/Chest/Hands/Feet armor items.
- Hero/Mob Base Power has been increased to 36 up from 6.
- Inherent Power has been removed from all Main Hand items.
Visual Effects
- Reduced the number of particles than fire hit effects and fire ground effects emit.
Leaderboards
- PVP Leaderboard now shows how much honor each player has earned in Vanilla and Geared.
- Merchant Leaderboard rank calculation has been changed to Total Gold Spent at Merchant + Auction Net Sales.
Merchant
- Merchant restock cost is now locked to 60 gold and no longer increased with the level of the merchant.
- Merchant now only stocks 6 items (down from 15) per restock. Players will have a method to increase the number of items the Merchant stocks in a future release.
