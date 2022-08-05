PlanetVRium New Release!

PeanutSoft is excited to announce a new version for PlanetVRium! It has been 4 months since our original release, and this update contains two new Visual Experiences and a new 3D interactive zoom mode as seen in “The Night Sky … in 3D”. Plus, a handful of small bug fixes and other improvements.

Also, in honor of the annual Perseids meteor shower, there is a new “meter shower mode”. The Perseids start in late-July, peak on August 12 and 13, and continue into late August. I hope you will have some opportunity to see the Perseids, in real life, but unfortunately this year there is a full moon on August 11, and the bright sky will hinder our ability to view the meteors during those peak days. So, in lieu of being able to see the Perseids in real life, now you can see them in VR 😊 …

I want to thank everyone who has already tried PlanetVRium. In fact, I encourage each of you to experience PlanetVRium all over again with this new update. Watch each of the Visual Experiences again (and again!). Spend some time interacting with the sky. You likely purchased this app because you have some interest in astronomy; I encourage you to share your interest with others. You will find that most people look at the universe around us and wonder “what’s out there and how does it all work?”