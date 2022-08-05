Version 0.7.7 Update

Hi, my friends!

The AI behavior of mercenary faction and assassin faction has recently caused many people puzzled. So I made some adjustments.

When mercenaries and assassins accept a mission against the player, there will be a message to the player. When mercenary and assassins have a mission against a certain faction, they will not be able to become allies, suzerain or vassal with the faction. If the employer faction that sent the mission perished, the mission will be terminated immediately. On the diplomatic UI, players can see the current missions of mercenary and assassins.

Gameplay improvement:

Now we can also use the mouse wheel to scroll the long menu. AI units will give priority to the locked enemies when selecting shooting targets. Reduced the using weight of lock ability, especially when the unit has weapons. Reduced the strength of the spaceworms in auto-battle. When an AI fleet needs to recruit units, it will give priority to building at least one arms factory and one shipyard on its planet. The Imperial Supportship in the initial team of Brasidas were changed to Mercenary Barge. Several buildings originally on Noryang are removed. Shengtian's tactical skill Oppressive Shelling's effect is now changed to getting confusion for 1 turn instead of 3 turns. Healing Balls can now heal themselves. The unit type of the spaceworm has been changed to Support, and reduced movement by 1 point. All units with Devour ability will get Nimble ability and adjusted other stats.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed a bug that sometimes the shield durability could not be recoverd after repair. Fixed a bug that reborn Immortal Soul will overlap with enemy units after being devoured. Fixed a bug that the Knowledge of a decoding unit will become 0 when the Knowledge is increased to 100 in the battle. Fixed a bug that click the icon of Doom Starfort could not open its panel. Fixed a bug that the Imperial Foe added the rebels and local forces of the imperial type to the enemy list. Fixed a bug that Training Ground did not reduce recruitment costs. Fixed a bug that Lysander's tactical skill Fast Thunder don't increase mecha movement. Fixed a bug that pirate will get all units' disband supply after dealing with captured enemy units. Fixed a bug that sometimes the enemy fleets' power are displayed incorrect. Fixed a bug that map gun weapons could not trigger the Loot ability. Fixed a bug that AI's Jing can control biological units by using the tactical skill Order of Princess. Fixed a bug that a planet's ownership is not displayed correctly on map when selecting factions. Fixed a bug that the Suicide Nuke did not set the enemy on fire. Fixed a bug that the Aerie Assassins was still in the enemy list of the Omnic Apocalypse after independence. Fixed some text errors.

I plan to adjust some UI in the two updates next week, and speed up the month passing speed of the Strategic map and the battle animation speed. See you next week!

Han Zhiyu