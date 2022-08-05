Mutant Meltdown - New Mutant and Farms

Share · View all patches · Build 9262485 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 17:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

This time, a new update added a new mutant class to terror your survivors, farming, more bug fixing, and some improvements.

[Added]

A new Mutant Class, the nightwalker - spawns at the night near locations and moves up to 4 tiles, but when the night is off, it will run back where it came from.

Added Farms that can be built the same way as the camp is built

Added nuclear plant worker profession

[Fixed/Improved]

Fix a bug that would prevent skipping turn when the survivor stats panel was open

Increased zoom speed

Added the ability to swap to an alternative weapon and use it

fix drive-by shooting displaying character outside the car while inside

Fix the Emergency Siren function

Fix character without ammo attacking animation

Aesthetics update on some icons

Change fire burning effect

Stay tuned. More to come!