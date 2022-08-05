 Skip to content

Mutant Meltdown update for 5 August 2022

Mutant Meltdown - New Mutant and Farms

Mutant Meltdown update for 5 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!
This time, a new update added a new mutant class to terror your survivors, farming, more bug fixing, and some improvements.

[Added]

  • A new Mutant Class, the nightwalker - spawns at the night near locations and moves up to 4 tiles, but when the night is off, it will run back where it came from.
  • Added Farms that can be built the same way as the camp is built
  • Added nuclear plant worker profession

[Fixed/Improved]

  • Fix a bug that would prevent skipping turn when the survivor stats panel was open
  • Increased zoom speed
  • Added the ability to swap to an alternative weapon and use it
  • fix drive-by shooting displaying character outside the car while inside
  • Fix the Emergency Siren function
  • Fix character without ammo attacking animation
  • Aesthetics update on some icons
  • Change fire burning effect

Stay tuned. More to come!

