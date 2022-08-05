Mutant Meltdown - New Mutant and Farms

Greetings!
This time, a new update added a new mutant class to terror your survivors, farming, more bug fixing, and some improvements.
[Added]
- A new Mutant Class, the nightwalker - spawns at the night near locations and moves up to 4 tiles, but when the night is off, it will run back where it came from.
- Added Farms that can be built the same way as the camp is built
- Added nuclear plant worker profession
[Fixed/Improved]
- Fix a bug that would prevent skipping turn when the survivor stats panel was open
- Increased zoom speed
- Added the ability to swap to an alternative weapon and use it
- fix drive-by shooting displaying character outside the car while inside
- Fix the Emergency Siren function
- Fix character without ammo attacking animation
- Aesthetics update on some icons
- Change fire burning effect
Stay tuned. More to come!
