Beta 1

I’m changing the update designation to Beta, as this is the beginning of the march toward Version 1.0

Sector 5 - Corporate. This is the final sector for the full release. This means you can now play the game from beginning to end. There are four new enemies(including the final boss), tons of new art assets, new music and flavor text for the ending.

In a soon to come update, you will begin unlocking kits by beating the game with a kit for the first time. Kits are like classes. As of now the kits just start you with a few perks and stat adjustments. In this future update they will have other unique properties that other kits won’t have access to. After this upcoming update, any kits you unlocked the old way will be locked again and will require you to beat the game to unlock them.