Beta 1
I’m changing the update designation to Beta, as this is the beginning of the march toward Version 1.0
- Sector 5 - Corporate. This is the final sector for the full release. This means you can now play the game from beginning to end. There are four new enemies(including the final boss), tons of new art assets, new music and flavor text for the ending.
In a soon to come update, you will begin unlocking kits by beating the game with a kit for the first time. Kits are like classes. As of now the kits just start you with a few perks and stat adjustments. In this future update they will have other unique properties that other kits won’t have access to. After this upcoming update, any kits you unlocked the old way will be locked again and will require you to beat the game to unlock them.
A new mission requires you to destroy the gate to sector 5 after completing sector 4. This won’t happen all at once, most likely. The gate’s hip points are persistent, meaning each time you get to it you will do more damage until it is destroyed. Once the gate is destroyed, sector 5 will be available every run.
Updated many of the ad holograms.
Clones in the “Clones” mission are now much faster when alerted which favors a stealthier approach(get your sword ready).
Double injector research now works properly. They were tied to the health up research on accident.
When you have your battery upgraded beyond 100% it will be filled all the way by grinding awnings as opposed to just 100%.
Your battery now starts at max when upgraded beyond 100% instead of only being filled to 100% when you have it upgraded to 140%, for instance.
You can no longer be damaged while flying in the helicopter after completing a mission.
Research doubling your thrown weapon damage works properly now.
Research doubling your trap weapon damage works properly now.
Research lowering market prices now affects all market items.
Damage done to turrets and other objects by thrown and trap weapons is now applied based on the weapon’s stats.
When selecting Retry after dying the between level text is no longer displayed.
Fixed a crash caused by a certain enemy in sector 5 not finding their path.
Research points are acquired immediately preventing the you from losing a point from clicking to quickly on the next level on the map screen.
Cyber bots no longer attack until you’ve left the helicopter.
Injectors can alter any stats, again, as opposed to just thrown weapon stats.
Hacking pop-up UI now closes immediately after entering aim mode.
Level select music start later after completing a map to avoid music overlap.
Building interiors are no longer shown when flying over them in the helicopter.
Some optimization.
