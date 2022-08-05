Update Preview: Edicts & Privileges

Hello everyone!

Progress on our next major update (1.9) is going at a steady pace and today we have yet another new feature to delve into, so let’s get started!

While overhauling the progression system—one of our priorities for 1.9—we have thought about new ways to reward your efforts after investing time and resources either in the common progression path or towards specific Estates.

We also wanted the unlockables to feel impactful and add a new layer of decision making to the game. This is how edicts and privileges and technologies came to life, each influencing the inner workings of your village.

Edicts are special laws you can enact in your village. More often than not, they have a negative tradeoff you should be aware of, which adds to the weight of your decisions. Reaching new progression tiers, which is achieved by raising your Prosperity, will let you enact even more edicts.

Edict examples:

An edict that double minerals production but halves food production

An edict that halves serfs’ comfort need but reduces their taxation rate

An edict that refunds half of the tools spent after completing a construction but slightly raises construction time

Privileges let you bend the rules of the game and reflect how well you are doing with a specific Estate—be it Labor, Clergy or Kingdom. As you gain Splendor for each Estate, you will be granted various benefits that will make your city-building experience that much more immersive…and fun!

Privilege examples:

A Labor privilege that allows you to develop your splendor with another estate at half the net splendor penalty

A Clergy privilege that adds a new taxation type, the Tithe (revenue with churches), and you will get a share of it

A Kingdom privilege will half the normal territory recurring fees

At the moment, the number of edicts and privileges you can have at once depends on the progression tier you’ve reached either in the common path or with a specific Estate.

We hope this preview has you pumped about the future of Foundation. More details about the evolution of the 1.9 update and the availability of a public playtest will follow soon.