Desktopia: A Desktop Village Simulator update for 5 August 2022

Day 1 Hotfix:

  • Fixed an error with enemies not spawning when the boss has been overly assaulted with a water pistol.

  • Increased the width of the draggable area for issues with the window hiding on Ubuntu.

  • Fixed an issue where Demon Dogs were getting caught behind the demon portal.

  • Fixed an issue where taxes were not being collected when nobles visited the church.

  • Advanced: 'F1' will now unlock the window, so it can be resized. This is a temporary fix for certain Linux builds, mismatched monitor sizes, and interesting screen configurations. The window will revert to default on save/load (to avoid crashes) - a more permanent fix for these fringe cases in in the works.

