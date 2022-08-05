-
Fixed an error with enemies not spawning when the boss has been overly assaulted with a water pistol.
Increased the width of the draggable area for issues with the window hiding on Ubuntu.
Fixed an issue where Demon Dogs were getting caught behind the demon portal.
Fixed an issue where taxes were not being collected when nobles visited the church.
Advanced: 'F1' will now unlock the window, so it can be resized. This is a temporary fix for certain Linux builds, mismatched monitor sizes, and interesting screen configurations. The window will revert to default on save/load (to avoid crashes) - a more permanent fix for these fringe cases in in the works.
Desktopia: A Desktop Village Simulator update for 5 August 2022
Day 1 Hotfix:
