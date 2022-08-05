 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 5 August 2022

War Brokers v475 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v475
2022-08-05

  • New map, Cologne!
  • Adjusted damage done by weapons against vehicles so vehicles are more survivable. [Community suggestion]
  • ESC will close the main menu.
  • Add option to disable quick chat. [Community suggestion]
  • Fixed lava color on the Tomb map. [Community bug report]
  • Added option for transparency for the reticule dot. [Community suggestion]
  • Added "Incognito Mode" on Friends tab to make you appear offline and as a guest. [Community suggestion]
  • Added radar dishes to mini map in Battle Royale mode. [Community suggestion]
  • Spawn protection will turn off within 100 meters of an outdoor objective or within 35 meters of an indoor objective (missile launch, bomb disposal, etc.). [Community suggestion]
  • Change capture point game to use one point.
  • Now there is one active point every 60 seconds.
  • The location of the point is based on the score.
  • Raise/lower flag time reduced to 5 seconds.
  • Don't reset fill status on Duos menu when reopening. [Community suggestion]
  • Fixed bug where respawn map could cut off your base.
  • If vehicle is empty, it won't make a sound. [Community suggestion]
  • Fixed slowdown of game over a long period of time. [Community bug report]
  • Your own team members cannot disarm your own laser mines with smoke/concussion/grenades any more. [Community suggestion]
  • Quick chat messages issued in one language will be translated to your language in the chat window. [Community suggestion]
  • Fixed message of the day showing up over matchmaking. [Community bug report]
  • Fixed linux mouse click bug by disabling right click on chat and kill log on Linux. [Community bug report]
  • Muzzle flash size is a tweakable items now. This will be an additional item to balance weapons by in the future.
  • FPS cap increased to 500. [Community suggestion]
  • Weapon values and magazine clip sizes have been tweaked for some weapons. [Community suggestion]

