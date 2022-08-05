 Skip to content

Milling machine simulator update for 5 August 2022

Release 1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9262141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • new career products

Changed

  • enabled closing of vise without waiting to be fully opened
  • enabled opening of vise without waiting to be fully closed

Fixed

  • tool additional data in tool card are now shown on 3 decimal places
  • when it was possible to move axis only by hovering the mouse over the move button
  • hide description on blueprint if in free milling mode
  • when it was possible to rotate workpiece in 2 different axis together
  • scrolling of career products if product was expanded
  • general improvements and bug fixes

