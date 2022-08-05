Release 1.9

Added
- new career products
Changed
- enabled closing of vise without waiting to be fully opened
- enabled opening of vise without waiting to be fully closed
Fixed
- tool additional data in tool card are now shown on 3 decimal places
- when it was possible to move axis only by hovering the mouse over the move button
- hide description on blueprint if in free milling mode
- when it was possible to rotate workpiece in 2 different axis together
- scrolling of career products if product was expanded
- general improvements and bug fixes
