ONLINE PARK FIXES, MECHANIC IMPROVEMENTS, AND NEW FEATURES ADDED

Build 0.267 - August 5th, 2022

Renamed the Online Park lobbies

Rooms have been renamed to CASUAL (causal) | 3vs3 | 2vs2 | 1vs1 | HARDCORE (manual)

Crouching and Avatar improvements

Visual improvements to avatars. Crouching and joints appear more realistic

Quick Join

Added to the main menu a “Quick Join” button. Find matches with other players faster.

Movement Improvements (Two-Step is back!)

Users can move after you grab / hold / catch the ball. The stopping of player’s movement is no longer an issue, and the two-step transition bug has been fixed.

Higher Hop (small jump)

Hop height increased. Users can dunk from the hop, but can not hang on rim.