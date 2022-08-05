ONLINE PARK FIXES, MECHANIC IMPROVEMENTS, AND NEW FEATURES ADDED

Build 0.267 - August 5th, 2022
Renamed the Online Park lobbies
Rooms have been renamed to CASUAL (causal) | 3vs3 | 2vs2 | 1vs1 | HARDCORE (manual)
Crouching and Avatar improvements
Visual improvements to avatars. Crouching and joints appear more realistic
Quick Join
Added to the main menu a “Quick Join” button. Find matches with other players faster.
Movement Improvements (Two-Step is back!)
Users can move after you grab / hold / catch the ball. The stopping of player’s movement is no longer an issue, and the two-step transition bug has been fixed.
Higher Hop (small jump)
Hop height increased. Users can dunk from the hop, but can not hang on rim.
