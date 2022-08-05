Gravewood High Multiplayer is available in 11 languages

Dear students and concerned parents!
You have been waiting, and it’s finally here! Gravewood High Multiplayer is now available in the following languages:
- English
- Russian
- French
- German
- Spanish
- Portuguese - Brazil
- Traditional Chinese
- Simplified Chinese
- Polish
- Turkish
- Japanese
There’s more:
- Added region selection. Servers in your region are prioritized in the list.
- Added a text when a hosting player leaves the game.
- Added a high ping indicator.
- Fixed incorrect placement of the key in the player’s hands.
- Small tweaks and fixes.
- The game got a little spookier. (You’ll see it!)
Play, stream, share your experience, and join our community on Discord.
See you at the creepy school,
Gravewood High School Board
