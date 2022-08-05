Gravewood High Multiplayer is available in 11 languages

Share · View all patches · Build 9262090 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Dear students and concerned parents!

You have been waiting, and it’s finally here! Gravewood High Multiplayer is now available in the following languages:

English

Russian

French

German

Spanish

Portuguese - Brazil

Traditional Chinese

Simplified Chinese

Polish

Turkish

Japanese

There’s more:

Added region selection. Servers in your region are prioritized in the list.

Added a text when a hosting player leaves the game.

Added a high ping indicator.

Fixed incorrect placement of the key in the player’s hands.

Small tweaks and fixes.

The game got a little spookier. (You’ll see it!)

Play, stream, share your experience, and join our community on Discord.

See you at the creepy school,

Gravewood High School Board