Gravewood High Multiplayer update for 5 August 2022

Gravewood High Multiplayer is available in 11 languages

5 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear students and concerned parents!

You have been waiting, and it’s finally here! Gravewood High Multiplayer is now available in the following languages:

  • English
  • Russian
  • French
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Portuguese - Brazil
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Polish
  • Turkish
  • Japanese

There’s more:

  • Added region selection. Servers in your region are prioritized in the list.
  • Added a text when a hosting player leaves the game.
  • Added a high ping indicator.
  • Fixed incorrect placement of the key in the player’s hands.
  • Small tweaks and fixes.
  • The game got a little spookier. (You’ll see it!)

Play, stream, share your experience, and join our community on Discord.

See you at the creepy school,
Gravewood High School Board

