Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 5 August 2022

Patch notes v0.1.010

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added a map voting screen at the end of matches so you can vote for the next map.
  • Added "light HUD" option, which removes the helmet overlay from the HUD.
  • Added pick-up audio for all power ups.
  • Added sound effect for when a projectile nearly hits you.
  • Added audio feedback for when you're hit by a projectile.

CHANGES

  • Slight changes to the functionality of the post-match screens.
  • Slight changes to the respawn screen.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Note: If you're stuck anywhere (lobby, menus, etc) try restarting the game.
  • Sometimes voting for Felsineum Plaza Night as the next map will take you back to the main menu.
  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.

