Patch notes v0.1.010
NEW
- Added a map voting screen at the end of matches so you can vote for the next map.
- Added "light HUD" option, which removes the helmet overlay from the HUD.
- Added pick-up audio for all power ups.
- Added sound effect for when a projectile nearly hits you.
- Added audio feedback for when you're hit by a projectile.
CHANGES
- Slight changes to the functionality of the post-match screens.
- Slight changes to the respawn screen.
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Note: If you're stuck anywhere (lobby, menus, etc) try restarting the game.
- Sometimes voting for Felsineum Plaza Night as the next map will take you back to the main menu.
- Assorted server session issues.
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
Changed files in this update