Announcement about Black Guard removal issue

Dear Commander:

During a recent temporary maintenance, due to configuration issues, we mistakenly added the still-in-progress new Blackguard - SS Support - Endelyon's Summoning configuration to the Crystal Altar.

Due to this configuration problem, some players obtained this black guard in advance. Even if Endelyon's information cannot be viewed and cannot be entered into the battle, the arena lineup will still be abnormal after the player add Endelyon to the lineup, and the lineup will affect other players' arena battle and report errors, thus affecting other players' arena experience.

After locating the problem, in order to ensure the normal operation of the game, we urgently stopped the server and removed the Endelyon data from the 5 players who have already obtained the black guard in a short period after maintenence ends.

If there are players affected by the removal, please join the discord server immediately and contact the community administrator.

The administrator will give you refund based on the actual Black Guard obtain history, and SS Mage - Frozen Heart will be issued as compensation to players whose Endelyon data has been removed.

Thank you for your patience and understanding, we will do our best to develop Book of Yog.

Book of Yog Team