early access 1.22.1

Highlights
- This patch aims to alliviate the most frustrating parts of the changes made last patch, and some other parts of the game that weren't very fun at all. In short, the mythic mana offering no longer has a drawback, sector 1 is a bit shorter (remember that the purpose of sector 1 is to build your deck and gain resources, the real challenge and the mana per turn bump begins in sectors 2 and 3), Basic Bomber is no longer useless, and none of the boss trinkets have drawbacks now. See the full changes below.
Balance changes
Systems
-
The difficulty of each Sector has been adjusted:
- Sector 1 is now 10% more difficult.
- Sector 2 is now 15% more difficult.
- Sector 3 is now 20% more difficult.
-
Sector 1's combats have been shortened (the other two sectors remain unchanged):
- Normal combat: 3 waves (unchanged)
- Elite combat: 7 waves -> 6 waves
- Boss combat: 9 waves -> 8 waves
Offerings
-
Mythic
- Starting mana: +1 starting mana, -2 max health -> +1 starting mana
Towers
-
Arcane Resonator
- Range: (170, 170, 170) -> (170, 180, 190)
- Fire rate: (0.13, 0.3, 0.9) -> (0.14, 0.32, 0.96)
-
Basic Bomber
- Mana cost: 2 -> 1
- Physical damage: (18, 40, 96) -> (10, 21, 48)
- Fire rate: (0.55, 0.75, 0.95) -> (0.5, 0.7, 0.9)
-
EMP Wall
- Range: (80, 240, 720) -> (90, 270, 810)
Trinkets
-
Ancient Knowledge (boss trinket)
- Start the combat with 2 extra mana. Increase the overload threshold by 4. -> Start the combat with one extra mana.
-
Berserker Sword (boss trinket)
- Towers attack 12% faster. Draw one less card each turn. -> Towers attack 10% faster.
-
Black Feathers (boss trinket)
- Draw one more card each round. Increase the overload threshold by 1. -> Draw one more card each round. Gain 25% more crystals.
-
Compulsive Reader (boss trinket)
- Draw one more card each round. Lose 4 luck. -> Draw one more card each round. Gain 4 luck.
-
Dark Knowledge (boss trinket)
- Draw one more card each round. Shops have 2 fewer cards and trinkets. -> Draw one more card each round. Enemies are 25% more vulnerable to stuns, slows and teleports.
-
Fairy Wand (boss trinket)
- Gain 12 luck. Lose 3 max health. -> Gain 12 luck.
-
Golden Catalyst (boss trinket)
- Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Gain 50% less crystals. -> Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Gain 25% more crystals.
-
Heart Catalyst (boss trinket)
- Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Lose 3 max health. -> Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Gain 2 max health.
-
Joyful Rattle (boss trinket)
- Draw one more card each round. Reactivating towers cost one more mana. -> Draw one more card each round. Reactivating towers cost one less mana.
-
Kangaroo Plushie (boss trinket)
- You can reroll the cards in your hand for 1 mana. -> You can pay 2 mana to discard your hand and draw a new one.
-
Lion Plushie (boss trinket)
- Elites give two trinkets instead of one. Lose 2 max health. -> Elites give two trinkets instead of one.
-
Manaflow Rings (boss trinket)
- Start each combat with 2 extra spell mana. Draw one less card each round. -> Increase maximum spell mana by 1. Restore 1 more spell mana each round.
-
Dark Harvest (boss trinket)
- Obtain 1 more mana every round. Enemies move 20% faster. -> All towers can now target cloaked enemies. Enemies are 10% slower.
-
Sapphire Gem (boss trinket)
- Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Reduce maximum spell mana by 1. -> Increase maximum spell mana by 1. Gain 25% more crystals.
-
Shining Intellect (boss trinket)
- Draw one more card each round. Reduce your max hand size by 4. -> Draw two more cards each round.
-
Spell Elixir (boss trinket)
- Start each combat with 3 extra spell mana. Restore 1 less spell mana every round. -> Increase maximum spell mana by 2.
Bug Fixes
- #53: The Orbs can get removed through events.
