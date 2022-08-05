 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 5 August 2022

V0.121 - General Fixes & Improvements

V0.121 - General Fixes & Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Additions

  • Added undo/redo support for the track designer.
  • Added better visualization for cannon click & drag editing. Allowing you to see where segments start and end more clearly.

Fixes

  • Scrolling while placing a turret no longer adjusts the number/variant of all rivets attached to said turret.
  • Fixed track click & drag edits picking up parts under the cursor when releasing the drag.
  • Reduced shaking/vibration while aiming.
  • Fixed turret rings spawning with 0 thickness, making them a massive weakspot.
  • Roadwheels no longer stop rotating when off the ground.
  • Fixed engine basic power display (underpowered, fast, very fast, etc) not updating with engine changes.

Changes

  • Cannons now load instantly when spawning and leaving the designer.
  • Engine presets are now generated instead of pre-configured, making them less susceptible to breaking over updates.

Starting some work on scenarios now, the first on the list being a proper scenario selection screen.

  • Hamish

