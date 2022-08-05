V0.121 - General Fixes & Improvements

Hi all,
Additions
- Added undo/redo support for the track designer.
- Added better visualization for cannon click & drag editing. Allowing you to see where segments start and end more clearly.
Fixes
- Scrolling while placing a turret no longer adjusts the number/variant of all rivets attached to said turret.
- Fixed track click & drag edits picking up parts under the cursor when releasing the drag.
- Reduced shaking/vibration while aiming.
- Fixed turret rings spawning with 0 thickness, making them a massive weakspot.
- Roadwheels no longer stop rotating when off the ground.
- Fixed engine basic power display (underpowered, fast, very fast, etc) not updating with engine changes.
Changes
- Cannons now load instantly when spawning and leaving the designer.
- Engine presets are now generated instead of pre-configured, making them less susceptible to breaking over updates.
Starting some work on scenarios now, the first on the list being a proper scenario selection screen.
- Hamish
Changed files in this update