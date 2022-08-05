Patch of the first day

Welcome players and future players of the game IKO39!
The following changes have been made to the game:
- When starting the game, the Unreal Engine 4 game engine screensaver and a Disclaimer were added;
- Some objects that you can interact with have a hint added in the form of a button that you need to click;
- Blaster, jetpack, rifle have added hints on how to interact with them;
- A hint has been added to the oxygen recovery unit at the first location;
- It used to be possible to fall off a bridge and die. Now they have made a teleport to the beginning of the bridge;
- Fixed the mission with the drone and so far have done 10 minutes to complete the mission with the drone;
- Fixed the mission with sci-fi bull. Previously, if he butts the player, the player could fall under the location;
- Fixed batteries. Previously, when saving the game, they could be deleted from all the boxes;
- Previously, after a drone mission, it was impossible to select inventory. Now you can;
- And other small and not very bugs.
Changed files in this update