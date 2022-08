This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Join us as for our weekly Dev stream as Game Designer Mike starts a new build for August. Come and ask any questions you have about Last Epoch and its development.

The Stream Charity for August is Paws with a Cause. All twitch subscriptions, bits, and donations will be going towards this charity!

All past streams can be found on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/LastEpochGame/videos