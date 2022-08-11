 Skip to content

Wolves on the Westwind update for 11 August 2022

Quick Bug Fix for potential dead end

Share · View all patches · Build 9261917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a bug fix that resolves the issue of a possible dead end towards the game's final panels based on previous decisions the player took. You may need to releoad your scene if you have encountered said issue.

