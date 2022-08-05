Patch Update 33.6 has a few fixes and a big change to the object build menu.

Object Build Menu



I say this a lot these days, but this one has been on my to-do list for a long time. I’ve reworked the object build menu items slightly and added sub-categories. This should help to organize the objects better and help you more quickly find what you’re looking for.

The storage category has been removed. Storage items are now in sub-categories that are more relevant to what the storage container is used for.

Survey Time

The latest feedback survey is now available. If you have a moment, certainly let me know what you think. It really helps to know what you like and what you don’t. Thanks for all the great feedback so far!

Feedback Survey

Release Notes

Changes

Updated day/time text on the planet map to use improved text rendering like other ui elements

Updated the look of items in the build object menu

Build object menu broken down into sub-categories

Some objects in the build menu are now in a different category

Removed storage build category

Object build info on planet map no longer shows size info as it’s not relevant

Water traps are no longer required to be placed at the edge of water tiles.

Colonists will now avoid standing in the same tile as another colonist in some instances

Fixes