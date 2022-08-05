Patch Update 33.6 has a few fixes and a big change to the object build menu.
Object Build Menu
I say this a lot these days, but this one has been on my to-do list for a long time. I’ve reworked the object build menu items slightly and added sub-categories. This should help to organize the objects better and help you more quickly find what you’re looking for.
The storage category has been removed. Storage items are now in sub-categories that are more relevant to what the storage container is used for.
Survey Time
The latest feedback survey is now available. If you have a moment, certainly let me know what you think. It really helps to know what you like and what you don’t. Thanks for all the great feedback so far!
Release Notes
Changes
- Updated day/time text on the planet map to use improved text rendering like other ui elements
- Updated the look of items in the build object menu
- Build object menu broken down into sub-categories
- Some objects in the build menu are now in a different category
- Removed storage build category
- Object build info on planet map no longer shows size info as it’s not relevant
- Water traps are no longer required to be placed at the edge of water tiles.
- Colonists will now avoid standing in the same tile as another colonist in some instances
Fixes
- Fixed: Incorrect audio for remove button on new game colonist section
- Fixed: Shortcut for mining/deconstructing toggling visibility of mining/deconstruction filters instead of changing mining/deconstruction mode
- Fixed: Pressing the shortcut for mining/deconstruct with planet map open makes keyboard movement stop working for planet map.
- Fixed: Aquarium food level text doesn’t update color when receiving food while info panel is open
