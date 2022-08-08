Path Notes v021.3

Balance Changes:

(Full list of card adjustments are available on the Mythgard Discord and Website)

• Removed the following puzzles due to balance concerns from affected card balance changes:

• Navy Seagul’s Recruiting Hall”

• Riding with Eolis”

• Minmaxer’s Challenge”

• Minmaxer’s Coup”

• Updated the “Alpha Deadly” puzzle due to balance concerns from affected card balance changes

Other Changes:

• Improved user experience for creating new accounts

• Improved user experience for logging in to existing accounts

• Removed confusing questionnaire when creating new accounts

• Tutorial battle can now be skipped

• iOS players can now delete their accounts in the profile details screen

• Fixed a bug where linking a login method prevented linking of other login methods until game restart

• Long term GUEST accounts will be asked to create an account on login