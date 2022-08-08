Path Notes v021.3

Balance Changes:
(Full list of card adjustments are available on the Mythgard Discord and Website)
• Removed the following puzzles due to balance concerns from affected card balance changes:
• Navy Seagul’s Recruiting Hall”
• Riding with Eolis”
• Minmaxer’s Challenge”
• Minmaxer’s Coup”
• Updated the “Alpha Deadly” puzzle due to balance concerns from affected card balance changes
Other Changes:
• Improved user experience for creating new accounts
• Improved user experience for logging in to existing accounts
• Removed confusing questionnaire when creating new accounts
• Tutorial battle can now be skipped
• iOS players can now delete their accounts in the profile details screen
• Fixed a bug where linking a login method prevented linking of other login methods until game restart
• Long term GUEST accounts will be asked to create an account on login
Changed files in this update