 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 5 August 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.2] Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9261674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed : Dictionary Upgrade Points weren't displayed
Fixed : Challenge Boss's drop table now shows "This monster has no drop materials" in Bestiary

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link