Fixed : Dictionary Upgrade Points weren't displayed
Fixed : Challenge Boss's drop table now shows "This monster has no drop materials" in Bestiary
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 5 August 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.2] Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed : Dictionary Upgrade Points weren't displayed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update