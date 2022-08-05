Community Giveaway

Captains!
Participate in a fun activity to earn some easy in-game rewards!
How to Enter:
- Leave a comment under this announcement post.
- Complete the first part of the Summer Days combat mission (Win 1 Battle; battle modes—Random, Co-op, Ranked, Operations, Brawl; Tier V–X ships and superships).
Prizes:
- Guaranteed prize: 200 Community Tokens.
- Superprize for five random winners: 1x Premium Ship VIII container
Rules:
- Winners will be picked at random from the pool of participating unique users (who leave a comment and complete the first part of the combat mission).
- Any comments that break the discussion rules may be deleted or excluded.
- The results will be announced in this thread on August 9. Prizes will be awarded within a week.
Good luck and following seas!
Changed depots in test_branch branch