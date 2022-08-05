 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Warships update for 5 August 2022

Community Giveaway

Share · View all patches · Build 9261652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains!
Participate in a fun activity to earn some easy in-game rewards!

How to Enter:

  • Leave a comment under this announcement post.
  • Complete the first part of the Summer Days combat mission (Win 1 Battle; battle modes—Random, Co-op, Ranked, Operations, Brawl; Tier V–X ships and superships).

Prizes:

  • Guaranteed prize: 200 Community Tokens.
  • Superprize for five random winners: 1x Premium Ship VIII container

Rules:

  • Winners will be picked at random from the pool of participating unique users (who leave a comment and complete the first part of the combat mission).
  • Any comments that break the discussion rules may be deleted or excluded.
  • The results will be announced in this thread on August 9. Prizes will be awarded within a week.

Good luck and following seas!

Changed depots in test_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 9261652
World of Warships Content Depot 552991
World of Warships Client Depot 552993
World of Warships Localizations Depot 552994
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link