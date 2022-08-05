- fixed resource conversion button in Factory not working
- fixed very low numbers displaying infinity next to the exponent for mixed scientific notation (now shows "~0" if the value is approaching zero)
The Perfect Tower II update for 5 August 2022
v0.11.1 B2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
