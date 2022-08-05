 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banners of Ruin update for 5 August 2022

[1.2.42] Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9261594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Changes]
  • Pickaxe now gains you 5 Defence if the target had any Defence to begin with.
  • The "Weapons" scenario that could appear outside the City Walls now doesn't spawn for The Powdermaster, since it's redundant at that time.
[Fixes]
  • Fix for the Sticks and Stones challenge granting a variation of the base starter deck, rather than the Powdermaster's.
  • Fix for icon typo in Blast Forger's description in German.
  • Fix for many small typos in French.
  • Removed Sparring Sword and Crude Hatchet from being visible in the compendium (they are tutorial-only weapons).
  • Fix for Powdermaster unlocks starting at Tier 1 (you may now be effectively 1 Tier behind where you thought you were).
  • Fix for Quick Witted passive not correctly triggering when enemies gained Charge.
  • Fix for Blitz spawning a beta version of the card.
  • Fix for Counterblast not consuming damage properly.

Changed files in this update

Banners of Ruin Content Depot 1075741
  • Loading history…
Banners of Ruin - Powdermaster (1937690) Depot Depot 1937690
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link