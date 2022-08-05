[1.2.42] Patch

[Changes]
- Pickaxe now gains you 5 Defence if the target had any Defence to begin with.
- The "Weapons" scenario that could appear outside the City Walls now doesn't spawn for The Powdermaster, since it's redundant at that time.
[Fixes]
- Fix for the Sticks and Stones challenge granting a variation of the base starter deck, rather than the Powdermaster's.
- Fix for icon typo in Blast Forger's description in German.
- Fix for many small typos in French.
- Removed Sparring Sword and Crude Hatchet from being visible in the compendium (they are tutorial-only weapons).
- Fix for Powdermaster unlocks starting at Tier 1 (you may now be effectively 1 Tier behind where you thought you were).
- Fix for Quick Witted passive not correctly triggering when enemies gained Charge.
- Fix for Blitz spawning a beta version of the card.
- Fix for Counterblast not consuming damage properly.
