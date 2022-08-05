 Skip to content

Baka Adventures update for 5 August 2022

v0.26 New Capture the Flag Game!

Build 9261580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update, another mini-game!

The new mini-game is a well-known team-based game called Capture the Flag. You are randomly split into two teams. The goal is to pick up the yellow flag and return it to your base. You'll earn a point for your team and some coins. You can take the flag from the other team by hitting them. The flag is a powerful weapon so watch out for incoming attacks!

Changes:

  • New Capture the Flag mini-game: return the yellow flag to your base

Have fun!

  • Nel

