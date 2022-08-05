What's new this week?

There's a whole host of Behaviors for you to try!

Here is another maintenance version that adds the following:

Added new animation set awareness in behaviors to choose different animations

Characters are now aware of their weapon fire rate and clip size for reloading

Added new Animation Library to choose which animation to play

New weapon folders are now detected and shown for player and characters

Smart object system now saves static state and corrects quaternion rotation

Added the first Guide to outline how users can create their own melee weapons

Fixed issue causing a large number of enemies to 'not see' the player or other enemies

Added new Behaviors to the library, courtesy of the author Necrym59

Added new compact mode for position, rotation, and scale, better for advanced users

Cleaned the Behavior Library categories to hide the non-script folders

Added new offline mode to Steam version, allows 30 days grace offline

Some of the above were included in the Animation Booster Pack released earlier this week, and are now part of the Friday update for everyone to use and enjoy. Do let the team know via our GitHub issues board if you have any problems.

Finally, best of luck to everyone who is entering the screenshot competition!

Happy game-making!