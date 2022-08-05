 Skip to content

Avorion update for 5 August 2022

Hotfixes 2022-08-05

Hotfixes 2022-08-05

  • Fixed an issue where turret factory couldn't build Exotic rarity turrets
  • Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
  • Fixed Research Station trying to feed unresearchable items in auto research

Changed files in this update

Avorion Base Content Depot 445221
Avorion Windows Content Depot 445222
Avorion Linux Content Depot 445223
Avorion MacOS Content Depot 445224
