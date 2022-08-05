Hotfixes 2022-08-05
- Fixed an issue where turret factory couldn't build Exotic rarity turrets
- Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
- Fixed Research Station trying to feed unresearchable items in auto research
Changed files in this update