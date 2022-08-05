New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

General Update

Sadly, we don't have a full changelog for you this week, but we have started making a system that will help us make interactions between your spells and the environment. You can check the first W.I.P. interactions in the Experimental hall. And we are working on and testing some new level internally, so hopefully you'll be able to see and test them too soon. Also, we're working on automating our MAC build process, so we can have an easier time shipping MAC builds regularly.

