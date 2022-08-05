 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 5 August 2022

New Build!

Share · View all patches · Build 9261482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

General Update

Sadly, we don't have a full changelog for you this week, but we have started making a system that will help us make interactions between your spells and the environment. You can check the first W.I.P. interactions in the Experimental hall. And we are working on and testing some new level internally, so hopefully you'll be able to see and test them too soon. Also, we're working on automating our MAC build process, so we can have an easier time shipping MAC builds regularly.

What's the best game that came out this year so far?

Some people think that it's been a slow year for video games and others think it's been going great. What do you think and what do you think is the best game to come out this year so far?

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link