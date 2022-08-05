- Fixed an infinite money glitch when selling upgraded meta.
- Fixed some of the Heroic Force achievements firing even when not fully upgraded.
- Fixed a crash when you have multiple Sorcery Wand relics when casting some spells.
Boneraiser Minions update for 5 August 2022
Patch v1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update