Boneraiser Minions update for 5 August 2022

Patch v1.1

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an infinite money glitch when selling upgraded meta.
  • Fixed some of the Heroic Force achievements firing even when not fully upgraded.
  • Fixed a crash when you have multiple Sorcery Wand relics when casting some spells.

