Sneak into the Multiplayer Sandbox World of Tinkertown at BitSummit X-Roads!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

こんにちは、みんなさん！

Good news for all of you, that are located in (or close to) Kyoto: Since 2019 BitSummit - for 2022 titled as "BitSummit X-Roads" - is open to the public for the first time! On August 7th you can get your hands on a huge number of upcoming games at the Kyoto International Exhibition Hall.

And even better news: Tinkertown is attending BitSummit X-Roads! Join us at the Thunderful booth and test-dive into the world of our snadbox multiplayer game with a brand new event demo. Otherwise, you can add Tinkertown to your shopping cart and start tinkering and exploring your own little sandbox world straight away.

If you're having a good time do us a favor and follow us here on Steam and leave your feedback in the Steam Community Hub. That would help us a lot. ❤️

Oh, and don't miss out on the other demos of Thunderful's games that are playable at BitSummit X-Roads: Paper Cut Mansion, Cursed to Golf and Togges!

See you all in Tinkertown!

Your Tinker-Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276660/Tinkertown/