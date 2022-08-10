 Skip to content

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 10 August 2022

Hotfix Update 6.1.1

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 10 August 2022

Changelog - Update 6.1.1

NPVs

  • Fixed an issue that caused NPVs to not switch lanes when they are near a traffic stop
  • Fixed an issue that caused NPVs to clip into each other, especially near road blockers
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes blipping NPVs near crossroads makes them disappear

Patrol Car

  • Fixed an issue where putting in or removing NPCs from the back seat of a patrol car doesn't open doors
  • Fixed an issue where the patrol car tires do not stop turning even when the car is stopped

Traffic

  • Fixed an issue where traffic near historic downtown was not moving

UI

  • Fixed an issue that caused subtitles to get stuck on screen

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that was caused when talking with a handcuffed suspect
  • Fixed a crash caused to due NPC navigation
  • Fixed a few crashes that were caused due to traffic-related issues

