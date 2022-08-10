Hotfix Update 6.1.1

Changelog - Update 6.1.1
NPVs
- Fixed an issue that caused NPVs to not switch lanes when they are near a traffic stop
- Fixed an issue that caused NPVs to clip into each other, especially near road blockers
- Fixed an issue where sometimes blipping NPVs near crossroads makes them disappear
Patrol Car
- Fixed an issue where putting in or removing NPCs from the back seat of a patrol car doesn't open doors
- Fixed an issue where the patrol car tires do not stop turning even when the car is stopped
Traffic
- Fixed an issue where traffic near historic downtown was not moving
UI
- Fixed an issue that caused subtitles to get stuck on screen
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that was caused when talking with a handcuffed suspect
- Fixed a crash caused to due NPC navigation
- Fixed a few crashes that were caused due to traffic-related issues
Changed files in this update