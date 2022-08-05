Update 2.0.0 - Letter, sticker, VRoid, minigame, new album, new deco!

Hello everyone,

It has been a long time since the last update.

Today I’m happy to let you know we have a big update with many new things!

But before I let you know the details of the update, I also want to let you know I’m working on the new project that is a sequel to Chill Corner named Chill Town.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940200/Chill_Town/

In addition to the spirit of inheriting the things that make Chill Corner successful, Chill Town will bring more gameplay aspects for you to experience as a simulation game. More details of the game will be gradually updated by me. If you are interested, please add a wishlist to support me, thank you!

Back to Chill Corner update, here is the detail information about the update:

Pet

We can now tap on pets to interact with them like feeding them without having to wait for them to get hungry, or play with them (petting).



Previously there was a bug that caused pets to get stuck and spin around. I've made a small fix to temporarily fix this, but cats will temporarily lose the ability to jump up and down a table or bed. I will continue to look into this error to solve it thoroughly.

Letter/Mail



I have added a new function called "letter", this function will help you write letters to send to Chill Corner players all over the world, you can share your joy or seek mental help from other players.

It's basically like an email box that you often use, but it does not have a specific recipient but all Chill Corner players can and do reply to your messages, as well as you. You can reply to anyone's mail you find.

Sticker Collections



Regular players will have a lot of Chill Coin to spare even if you spent them on decorations

so we created sticker collection for you to have more things to spend Chill Coin

You can use stickers as gifts to send to other players in the mail feature and vice versa.

VRM Support (Experiment)



Vroid model is probably too familiar to everyone, now the game has basic support that allows you to import your vroid character instead of the characters available in the game. Because it's quite primitive, so I will continue to update this to a higher level in the next update, especially the ability to support Steam Workshop.

DLC Live Wallpaper bug fixes

We fixed the errors related to the wrong monitor order, not full screen or overriding icons when using wallpaper (DLC)

Achievement

With the addition of the above new features, you will have several new achievements to conquer! Rest assured that you will still not need to buy DLC and still be able to get all the DLC.

Decoration & Music



Finally in the free base game, we also added some new decorations for you to continue creating your own room. Also added two new tracks to the default album.

Relaxing Mini Game



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2092460/Chill_Corner__Relaxing_Mini_Games/

As the core DLC of this update, it offers you a series of 3 fun relaxing yet intimate minigames: One of the 3 games also supports PvP to help you compete with other players.

Album Mood & Vibe (Vol 2)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2092461/Chill_Corner__Mood__Vibes_Vol_2/



Continues the success of Vol 1 with 30 new songs and 4 exclusive decorations.

Finally, there are some minor bug fixes for the overall game.

Thank you for your support recently and glad that the game can help you pass the exam or help you focus better when working in real life!

I will be back soon with a new update and more information about Chill Town.