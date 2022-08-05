 Skip to content

Eira update for 5 August 2022

Version v1.0.2 update infomations

Version v1.0.2 updates as follows:

● Update the icons and pictures of some items
● Adjustment The mouse wheel can quickly switch the preset weapon shortcut key functions.
● Fixed the problem that Steam achievements and game achievements did not link properly.
● Fixed the problem that after completing the quest "The Truth of the Sea of ​​Trees", it was impossible to lead to the west of the Sea of ​​Trees.
● Fixed an issue where the quest "The Mother of Flowers 4" could not be completed due to missing items.
● Fixed the problem that the enemy and teammates could not pass normally when dodging.

