Version v1.0.2 update infomations

Version v1.0.2 updates as follows:

● Update the icons and pictures of some items

● Adjustment The mouse wheel can quickly switch the preset weapon shortcut key functions.

● Fixed the problem that Steam achievements and game achievements did not link properly.

● Fixed the problem that after completing the quest "The Truth of the Sea of ​​Trees", it was impossible to lead to the west of the Sea of ​​Trees.

● Fixed an issue where the quest "The Mother of Flowers 4" could not be completed due to missing items.

● Fixed the problem that the enemy and teammates could not pass normally when dodging.