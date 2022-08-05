Patch Notes v1.0.3

Hey everyone!

Today we have another patch for you before going into the weekend! We're still working through some of the bugs reported in Discord and here in Steam discussions. Please continue reporting bugs and feedback in our Discord through the ticketing system.

In this update we've added the flag icons to the screen to help show where you've placed them in the world. This was a huge request from you all and we're excited to be able to bring it to you all. As always please consider leaving your feedback as a review for us. We love hearing yalls feedback, plus it really helps us out!

Fixes and Changes