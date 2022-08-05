Update 0.5

UI

New graphical options have been added including: View distance quality

Shadow quality

Post processing quality

Texture quality

Effects quality

Foliage quality

Resolution scale

Anti-aliasing quality

Frame rate options

Motion blur options

Chromatic aberration (fringe)

Updated logic and buttons for Skill Upgrade Menu

Incorporated a new game font to add more sci-fi style

Added new menu button textures

Updated keyboard input icons

Included new Xbox controller input icons

Improved the character selection screen

New dialogue box animations

Updated loading screens

Expanded the size of the dialogue text box

Renamed the ‘Emergency Bulwark’ Perk to ‘Palisade’ to fit within the UI

Renamed the ‘Efficient Fuel Intake’ Perk to ‘Fixed Position’ to fit within the UI

Fixed the “Press A to Play” bug

Solved an issue causing trigger volumes to not display input correctly

Fixed a bug causing enemy health bars to not update after being healed