Gunsmithing Test

Welcome to Guns Guns Guns - Gunsmithing

Gunsmithing adds various settings for modifying guns as well as bullet properties via the Detail tool.

It currently mostly works, but still needs further testing and ideas for fleshing it out, so

it's available on the Experimental branch:

Right click on MaD2 in your Steam Library and select [Properties > Betas > Experimental]

If you find any bugs, or have any ideas for more modifiable things, leave feedback in the Discussions or MaD2 Discord.

More new guns will follow once the test is finished.

Gunsmith

Most of the previously-hidden internal firearm values can now be modified.

Notes:

Velocity and Scatter affect the velocity that bullets shoot at, which is not affected by the bullet's weight. A baseline forward Velocity is applied first away from the barrel position, which is then modified by a random Scatter. For example a Velocity 100 / Scatter 100 bullet can vary between 50 and 150 final velocity. Meaning that Scatter can make bullets shoot backwards if it's too high.

Recoil affects the force applied to the gun, which is affected by the gun's weight. There is no upwards recoil.

Bullet Size % may be wildly different between different types of bullets, because it's a multiplier of the size of the bullet (whose models may be of various sizes -- e.g. the model used for shotgun pellets at 100% are huge.)

Most old guns don't have reloading, as it was added later on. For example the Assault Rifle shoots infinitely as it has a Magazine Size of 1 bullet and Reload Time of 6 frames, as opposed to modern guns using Bullet Delay for the time between each bullet, and Reload Time only after the magazine is empty.

Bullet Delay , Reload Time , and Burst Delay are measured in frames (aka ticks/updates.) The game tries its best to run at 60 frames per second. For example most assault rifles use 3-6 frames delays between bullets (aka 10-20 bullets per second fire rate.)

Burst Amount enables burst shooting when above 1, which makes the gun automatically shoot multiple bullets in a row when triggered. Bursting uses Bullet Delay between each bullet, Burst Delay between each burst, and Reload Time once the magazine is emptied.

For example Battle Rifle shoots as follows:

Bullet

(Bullet Delay)

Bullet

(Bullet Delay)

Bullet

(Burst Delay)

...

(Reload Time)

Bullet Jacket

A fancier name for bullet properties. Previously bullets only inherited properties from guns, which caused various issues since dolls would often be touching those firearms.

Notes:

It's Detail tool only for now, and may remain as such for boring technical reasons.

It's called Bullet Jacket to describe the fact that the properties only apply to generic physical bullets.

Meaning that a good chunk of weirder projectiles won't use the properties at all, because most properties require a collision to apply them.

E.g. A lot of weapons use raycasts instead of physical projectiles (Blasters, Lasers, Rays, etc.)

E.g. Various weapons shoot ghosted AoE projectiles (Microwave Gun, Shockwave Gun, etc.)

E.g. Some weapons don't spawn any projectiles (Boomstick, Frost Cannon, etc.)

Some properties aren't available for bullets, e.g. most Alive and Physics properties, because they would break things or not work at all. If you find any other properties or combinations that don't work properly, please bug report them.

A search bar is coming once the property list and menu is finalized.

Muzzle

Currently the exact same as the Sounds menu for other items, allowing you to override the sound and volume the item makes.

May be expanded to also include other muzzle things, in some form, at a later time.